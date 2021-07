Fire Damages Cabazon Mobile Home

A single-wide mobile home was damaged by flames this morning.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. in the 15000 block of Peach St., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The structure was fully involved with flames when firefighters arrived, fire officials said.

Responding firefighters put out the blaze at 6:37 p.m. and no injuries were reported, officials said.