Pedestrian killed by train in Indio

A pedestrian was killed by a train today in Indio.

The incident was reported at 6:31 a.m. at Avenue 48 and Dillon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Our crew on scene noticed four Indio Police cars gathered on Indio Boulevard and Avenue 48 near the halted train.

Police say the pedestrian, likely a homeless person, was crossing the intersection in that area and was struck as they crossed the train tracks.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

The Union Pacific Police Department, the organization in charge of railroad incidents, is handling the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

Stick with NBC Palm Springs for the latest.