Dodger Pitcher Trevor Bauer Placed On Leave Amid Assault Investigation

Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is facing allegations of physically assaulting a woman during a pair of sexual encounters, was placed on a seven-day leave Friday while Major League Baseball continues investigating.

“While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately,” according to an MLB statement. “MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Bauer, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, had been scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Washington Nationals. Bauer, who is in his first year with the Dodgers, was not in attendance at the White House Friday when the team was congratulated by President Joe Biden for the 2020 World Series title. Bauer played last season with the Cincinnati Reds.

On Tuesday, a woman filed court papers seeking a restraining order against Bauer, claiming he physically assaulted her during a pair of sexual encounters. She alleges Bauer repeatedly choked her to unconsciousness and punched her in the face.

Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, issued a statement Tuesday night blasting the woman’s allegations as baseless and defamatory, saying the pitcher “had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by (the accuser) beginning in April 2021.”

“We have messages that show (the accuser) repeatedly asking for `rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be `choked out’ and slapped in the face,” Fetterolf said. “In both of their encounters, (the accuser) drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked.

“Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, (the accuser) spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, (the accuser) shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and (the accuser) was neither angry nor accusatory.

“Mr. Bauer and (the accuser) have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Lt. Bill Grisafe of the Pasadena Police Department confirmed the agency is investigating allegations against Bauer, but could not provide any additional details.

The Dodgers issued a statement saying they “were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon (Tuesday) and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter.”

“The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time,” the statement said.

In her court papers, the accuser describes a pair of sexual encounters with Bauer that became increasingly violent. She claimed Bauer choked her lightly at first during an April 21 encounter, then put his fingers down her throat, and wrapped her hair around her neck and choked her to unconsciousness.

During a subsequent encounter on May 15, she claims Bauer again choked her unconscious, and awoke to Bauer repeatedly punching her in the head, including “with a closed fist to the left side of my jaw, the left side of my head and both cheekbones.” She claimed Bauer then choked her again until she lost consciousness.

She said she was examined at two hospitals and eventually took part in a recorded telephone conversation with Bauer as part of the Pasadena police investigation.

Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers Feb. 11 worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, the highest single-season salary in baseball history, according to multiple outlets.