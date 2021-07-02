Fourth of July Celebrations Begin Friday in the Coachella Valley

Fireworks and social gatherings celebrating America’s 245th birthday are planned throughout the Coachella Valley in the coming days, beginning Friday evening, a year after the coronavirus pandemic nixed most Fourth of July bashes.

Independence Day falls on Sunday this year, though celebrants can watch pyrotechnics illuminate the sky in at least two local cities as soon as Friday.

Desert Hot Springs is hosting a patriotic celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Mission Springs Park, 14510 Palm Drive, with food trucks and fireworks.

In Coachella, a Fourth of July gathering featuring live music, food trucks and fireworks is planned for Bagdouma Park, 51723 Douma St., from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, fireworks displays are planned within only two local cities — Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert — with the city of Palm Springs opting to host a laser light show and other events in place of fireworks this year.

Agua Caliente Casino Resort in Rancho Mirage — which hosted the only large-scale sanctioned fireworks show last year in the Coachella Valley — will return Sunday with its “Fourth of July Spectacular.” The pyrotechnics get underway around 9 p.m., with a DJ slated to perform beginning at 7 p.m. The casino is located at 32-250 Bob Hope Drive.

Meanwhile, fireworks are returning to Palm Desert’s Civic Center Park this year following a yearlong hiatus due to COVID-19. The event has been a regular affair in the city for more than 30 years. Food vendors will be opening up shop as early as 5 p.m., with the fireworks show slated for around 9 p.m. The park is located at 43900 San Pablo Ave.

Despite not having fireworks, the city of Palm Springs has no shortage of Independence Day-themed events slated for Sunday.

Ruth Hardy Park will feature a concert and the laser show. Classic rock band DUDE Jones will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., with the laser show slated for 9:15 p.m. The park is located at 700 Tamarisk Road.

Sunrise Park, located at 480 S. Sunrise Way, will feature another event. There will be music, games, food and a movie in the park beginning at dusk. The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. and go until the movie ends.

A family-themed pool party featuring food, games and music is planned for the Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way. It goes from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Another water-based event, “Water Palooza,” is planned for Victoria Park, 2744 N. Via Miraleste, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 150 guests will receive free hot dogs and snow cones.