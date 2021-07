NBCares Silver Lining: Boo 2 Bullying Youth Award

A local teen has been sharing her voice for the voiceless for many of her young years.

Solange Signoret is the 15-year-old reciepiant of the Coachella Valley’s Youth in Philantrhopy award.

Signoret has volunteered tirelessly with many local nonprofits including Boo2Bullying.

In this interview she shares how it all began and where it could possibly go.

Her work and efforts are a true silver lining to the Coachella Valley.