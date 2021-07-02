Palm Desert Traffic Signal Work Closes Road

The City of Palm Desert will close a road near Palm Desert High School for the next 3 weeks.

Public works crews will replace a damaged traffic signal pole on Aztec Road at Cook Street.

The work will take place from Friday, July 2 through Friday, July 23.

A city spokesperson says the traffic signal will flash until it is restored to its normal operation.

Motorists that need access to the high school will be able to enter through the intersection at Fred Waring Drive and Phyllis Jacson.

The city is advising that delays during this period of work may be possible.