“Sex/Life’s” Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About Their Steamy Series

I love Sarah Shahi. She seems down-to-earth and is fantastic as Billie where she plays both the wild child younger self and the older maternal housewife in the new Netflix series “Sex/Life.” Here’s the official synopsis, “Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.”

And full disclosure, I’m Team Cooper all the way! Played by Mike Vogel, Cooper is the husband of Billie who must learn how to satisfy his wife. I spoke with both Shahi and Vogel about the making of “Sex/Life.”

“Sex/Life” is now out on Netflix. To see my full interviews with the cast and crew of “Sex/Life,” click here.