Affordable housing project coming to Palm Springs

West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation will build its first affordable housing project in Palm Springs, the organization announced last week. The project, called Aloe Palm Canyon, will be located on North Palm Canyon Drive and will include 71 housing units for senior residents, 25 of which will be reserved for seniors experiencing homelessness.

WHCHC received $6.4 million from the No Place Like Home Program within the California Department of Housing and Community Development, allowing for the building of the project, beginning in 2022. The Palm Springs City Council approved the building in January 2021, along with a city investment of $3.8 million.

Councilmember Dennis Woods called the development “a great opportunity for the city,” according to a WHCHC press release.

“What we’re getting is really something extraordinary and outstanding, on a vacant lot, in a part of town that needs a little boost,” he said.

Residents of Aloe Palm Canyon will have access to amenities including a community room, computer room and fitness center, as well as a central outdoor space. The two-story building will include voluntary comprehensive supportive services on-site and free of charge for its residents, a result of WHCHC’s partnership with DAP Health.

CEO of DAP Health, David Brinkman said the partnership allows for medical care, mental health services and multiple support programs. For residents of the 25 housing units for those experiencing homelessness, the Riverside County Health Department will provide specialized case management services.