Fire in Indio burns gas station under construction

A construction site in Indio burst into flames overnight Monday.

The fire broke out just before midnight at the corner of Avenue 44 and Indio Boulevard.

A gas station was being built on the grounds and it is reported to be completely burned to the ground.

Witnesses say the flames were so high they could see them from Fantasy Springs Resort, which is across the freeway and approximately five miles away.

Across the way, two palm trees at a motel went up in flames. It is unclear if the two fires are related.

The cause of the fire is unknown.