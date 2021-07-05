Nighttime lane closures scheduled this week for I-10 Tune-Up Project

Crews will pause road work Monday along Interstate 10 between Beaumont and the Coachella Valley to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, though delays will resume Tuesday.

Crews have been gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of freeway between Beaumont and Highway 111 near Palm Springs as part of the I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I-10 Tune-Up, for more than a year and a half.

Alternating lane and ramp closures are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each day, along the entire length of the project.

In addition, the westbound Haugen-Lehmann Way off-ramp will shutter beginning Tuesday. The closure will last approximately three months as crews make improvements. The eastbound Ramsey Street on-ramp in Banning will close beginning Wednesday. It is expected to reopen July 17.

No weekday lane closures are planned, but crews are set to work during daytime hours at various points along the thoroughfare this week.

A roughly six-mile temporary lane on the westbound I-10 between Banning and Cabazon remains in use. The crossover lane was initially set up in the eastbound direction.

Like its eastbound counterpart, the westbound thoroughfare between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon delivers motorists to opposing sides of the roadway via a separated single lane with no shoulder space.

Caltrans engineers say the mechanism is used to avoid daytime lane closures. Motorists are urged to slow down while using the crossover ramp for safety.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes replacing guardrails, repaving outside lanes, replacing slabs in inside lanes and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is primarily funded by the state gas tax and the remainder through federal funds as well as some funding from the state, according to Caltrans.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.