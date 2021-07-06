Macy’s Palm Desert looking to fill over 80 positions

Macy’s locations across Southern California are looking to fill thousands of positions including more than 80 in Palm Desert.

“Macy’s employs enthusiastic colleagues who have a passion for providing excellent customer service. A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses,” read a press release.

Macy’s will hold a national hiring event on Thursday, July 15, at more than 500 Macy’s stores and fulfillment centers across the country. Store hiring events will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

“Macy’s is strongest when we represent the many communities we serve,” said Art Green, Macy’s Southwest region senior principal of human resources. “As an iconic retailer at a moment where the marketplace is evolving faster than ever before, it is our colleagues—rooted in equality and driven by purpose—that form the foundation of this innovative retail company and drive our transformation strategy forward as a digitally led omnichannel retailer.”

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com.