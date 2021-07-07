Palm Springs man charged with multiple robberies

A half-dozen felony counts were filed Wednesday against a 60-year-old felon from Palm Springs who’s accused of committing multiple armed robberies.

Todd Eugene Cannady was arrested Thursday following an alleged holdup in Jurupa Valley.

Cannady is charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count each of kidnapping to commit robbery, felony evading and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The defendant, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside, is slated to make his initial court appearance Thursday at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Cannady allegedly held up a Chase bank branch in Jurupa Valley on Thursday afternoon, but Riverside County sheriff’s deputies spotted him moments later going westbound and initiated a pursuit. The brief chase ended on Columbia Avenue in Riverside, where the defendant was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

He was allegedly in possession of a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, according to court records.

According to Banning police, Cannady is suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank branch in the 300 block of South Highland Springs Avenue in that city earlier this year.

Investigators allege he was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, dark sunglasses and a black hooded mask when he walked into the bank on Feb. 16 just after it opened. He allegedly pulled a gun and demanded money from a teller, who complied with his demands, after which he fled.

Upon learning about the bank robbery in Jurupa Valley, Banning detectives served a search warrant at Cannady’s home and allegedly found a large sum of money, firearms and other evidence linking him to several other bank robberies in the region, authorities said.

Court records show he has prior convictions in Los Angeles and Orange counties for robbery, and was federally convicted in the 1990s for a takeover robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm in Arizona.

If convicted in the current case, Cannady could face life in prison.