Riverside Police warn of sex offender with penchant for peeping activity

A convicted sex offender with a history of peeping tom activity might be lurking anywhere in Riverside, police said Wednesday, warning the public to be alert to his presence and report anything suspicious.

Charles Lee McKay, 54, is a transient and could be staying at any number of places, according to Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department.

He said McKay was most recently seen in the area of Monroe Street and Victoria Avenue, as well as along Arlington Avenue.

His convictions date back to 1995.

“Although McKay’s criminal history includes instances where he has entered the apartment or house he was peeping, the majority of his arrests have been for peeking into an inhabited building while loitering on private property,” Railsback said. “Due to current statutes, McKay’s sex offender registration information is not required to be on the Megan’s Law website.”

In the last three months, the transient has been arrested three times for alleged peeping at a senior living facility in the 4200 block of Monroe Street and once for allegedly looking into residences at a condominium complex in the 200 block of East Alessandro Boulevard, according to Railsback.

One victim was targeted on two separate occasions, the police spokesman said.

Because all of the alleged offenses are misdemeanors, the most McKay will face if convicted is a six-month jail term and a $1,000 fine per offense, Railsback said.

Video of some of his alleged activity has been collected and posted at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_X2JqNd_B18.

Anyone who believes he or she has been victimized was asked to contact the police department at 951-354-2007.