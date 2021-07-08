Community invited to Palm Springs General Plan Community Workshop

The City of Palm Springs is inviting residents to a second community workshop for the ongoing update to the City’s General Plan.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, July 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Primrose B.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about proposed changes to the Land Use Plan and what that means for the future of Palm Springs.

Resident input will be used to inform the ongoing update of the General Plan, which provides policy guidance to decisionmakers and specific implementation actions the City can take to follow up on the community

priorities indicated during workshops.

Residents unable to attend the workshop in person will be able to participate by viewing the workshop live on the City’s Facebook page, “Palm Springs City Government.”

For more information about the General Plan Update or to register for the workshop, visit http://www.psgeneralplan.com. A Spanish language interpreter will also be on hand.