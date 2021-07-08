Early morning shooting leaves woman dead in Palm Springs

A woman died Thursday morning following a shooting in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police received reports of gunshot fire around 2:38 a.m. Thursday in the area of Grenada and Bonaire.

According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

No other victims have been reported. No witness information is available either.

PSPD is asking anyone with information to call the Palm Springs police department at 760-323-8116 or Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.