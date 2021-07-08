IID issues Conserve Alert Friday-Monday

Imperial Irrigation District is issuing a Conserve Alert Friday, July 9, to Monday, July 12 in response to the weekends expected heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to be between 106 and 121 over the three days.

“By issuing our Conserve Alerts, we ask our customers to do what they can to help the local electric grid,” explained Marilyn Del Bosque Gilbert, IID Energy manager, “and we are so very appreciative of everyone who has helped to conserve.” Energy conservation “helps take stress off infrastructure and helps maintain reliable energy delivery,” she added. Conservation can also help customers lower their monthly electric bills.

IID encourages its customers to remain cool this summer and conserve energy by following some of these tips: