Powerful Quakes Rock Northern/Central California

A swarm of earthquakes, the largest measuring 5.9, rocked northern and central California Thursday afternoon.

The 5.9 quake, which hit at 3:49 PM and was centered near the small town of Walker south of Lake Tahoe, was felt as far away as the Bay Area. Some residents say shaking lasted two to three minutes. One resident of Gardnerville, Nevada told Sacramento TV station KCRA that it was the strongest quake she has felt in the 60 years she lived there. Video posted online show lights swaying and pool water sloshing.

Caltrans reports that Highway 395 near the epicenter has been closed due to rock slides on the roadway. A waitress working at a coffee shop in Walker told KCRA that it was a strong shake and that several boulders had rolled down onto Highway 395 near town. She also said she heard many sirens and saw emergency vehicles speeding through town. The Mono County Sheriff’s Department says it has not received any reports of injuries.

By 4:35PM, thirteen aftershocks had been reported, the strongest a 4.6 near Dardanelle in the Sierra.

This story will be updated as more details become available.