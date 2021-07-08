San Manuel Casino expanding, looking to hire for thousands of positions

San Manuel Casino is looking to fill approximately 2,500 positions by the end of the year.

They’re continuing their hiring push as they prepare to open phase one of the casino expansion project on July 24th.

This date also marks the 35th anniversary of San Manuel Casino.

The opening of phase one includes a larger gaming space, a 24-hour restaurant, a high-end dining venue, new retail shops and an additional 1300 slots.

Later this year, San Manuel will open its first on-site hotel, featuring 432 luxury rooms and suites, premium dining venues, and a “best-in-class” event venue.

Recruitment continues for Cooks, Cashiers, Custodians/Janitors, Groundskeepers and more, while efforts to fill Hospitality jobs will begin in mid-July. There are $1,000 welcome bonuses and up to $300 in perks for cooks, kitchen workers and custodial staff. Job seekers can visit www.sanmanuelcareers.com to view the current list of opportunities.

San Manuel Casino first opened as a bingo hall on July 24, 1986.