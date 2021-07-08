SunLine route to/from San Bernardino begins next week

SunLine Transit Agency will begin its 10 Commuter Link Route in partnership with California State University San Bernardino – providing roundtrip service Monday-Friday from Indio to San Bernardino – on July 12, 2021. The route includes stops at the SunLine Indio facility, the California State University San Bernardino – Palm Desert Campus, 2nd & Commerce in Beaumont, the California State University San Bernardino – Main Campus, and the San Bernardino Transit Center & Metrolink Station.

At the Beaumont bus stop, passengers will be able to access buses connecting to Cabazon, University of California – Riverside, Riverside University Health Center, the Kaiser Hospital, the VA Hospital, Loma Linda Medical Center and numerous destinations served by Riverside Transit Agency, Beaumont Transit and Banning Transit.

The 10 Commuter Link bus stop in Beaumont also enables residents of the PASS area, San Jacinto, Hemet and Moreno Valley to travel to California State University – San Bernardino and University of California – Riverside (Palm Desert campuses) and other employment centers in the Coachella Valley. From the San Bernardino Transit Center, passengers can connect to Metrolink, OmniTrans and RTA to reach destinations such as Downtown Riverside, Downtown Los Angeles and Orange County.

“The launch of the 10 Commuter Link will connect Coachella Valley residents and visitors to a multitude of Southern California destinations, and vice versa – providing affordable transit access for those in need of transportation to work, school, medical care as well as other essential services and attractions,” said Lauren Skiver, CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency. “We’ve received extremely positive feedback from a number of prospective riders who are excited to see the addition of this new service – particularly students and those who are employed in Inland Empire communities.”

Riders travelling to and from the Coachella Valleycan access amenities such as Wi-Fi, extra leg room and USB ports.

The 10 Commuter Link offers cost-effective fares beginning at:

Adult/Youth: $6

Senior 60+: $4

Transfer to/from SunBus: $0.25

Valid Metrolink tickets and passes, CSUSB ID cards, and OmniTrans tickets and passes can also be used on the 10 Commuter Link.

The 10 Commuter Link runs eastbound and westbound routes Monday through Friday. The westbound schedule begins at 5:20 a.m. and runs until 5:05 p.m., and the eastbound schedule begins at 8:45 a.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m.

To learn more, go to www.SunLine.org/10Commuter.