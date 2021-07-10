Flex alert extended through Saturday evening

Searing temperatures once again on the west coast and the threat of wildfires disrupting electrical transmission have prompted the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) to issue another Flex Alert for Saturday.

Consumers are asked to voluntarily conserve electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Such conservation would help ease the strain on the grid during the crucial evening hours when solar energy is diminished or no longer available. This is the second day in a row that Cal ISO has asked consumers to reduce power usage. Voluntary reduction on Friday prevented mandatory forced power outages which have been used in the past to protect the state’s electrical grid.

By 10:00AM Saturday, the temperature in Palm Springs had already reached 106 degrees and was expected to rise to 119. Death Valley’s forecast high is an astonishing 130 degrees.

But it is not just the deserts that are experiencing record heat, resulting in extra demand on the electrical system to power air conditioners. Other forecast highs Saturday include 111 in Fresno, 112 in Sacramento, and 115 in Redding.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, Cal ISO said conditions on the grid became more challenging Friday afternoon when the rapidly expanding Bootleg wildfire in southern Oregon was threatening electric transmission lines, putting limits on the amount of energy that can be imported to California.

Cal ISO said that in addition to the Flex Alert, the ISO is using multiple tools to help keep the grid stable, including a solicitation on July 1 to generators in the Western region to procure additional resources.

The ISO is also working with business and industry to help them reduce electricity consumption at critical times.

When the Flex Alert is in effect again between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, consumers are strongly encouraged to conserve energy by:

– Setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

– Avoiding using major appliances

– Turning off all unnecessary lights