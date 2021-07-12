2022 Stagecoach Lineup Announced

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs will headline next year’s Stagecoach country music festival, organizers announced Monday.

Are y'all ready? Stagecoach 2022 on sale is kicking off this Friday, 7/16 at 10am PT 👢 https://t.co/Z8knFVa3DJ Pay in full or use a payment plan. pic.twitter.com/Ns5wU2a2Wn — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) July 12, 2021

The annual three-day event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio is slated for April 29-May 1 — one week after weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for both festivals.

Both Stagecoach and Coachella were postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stagecoach tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Rhett will headline Friday’s first night of the festival, which will also feature Brandi Carlile and Ryan Hurd. Underwood will headline Saturday, preceded by Cody Jinks and Jimmie Allen. Sunday’s finale is headlined by Combs, but also feature the Black Crowes, Cody Johnson, Smokey Robinson and the Mavericks.

Lil Nas X, Alan Jackson and ZZ Top were initially scheduled to play Stagecoach prior to the pandemic. It was unclear why they were not included in the 2022 festival.

Meanwhile, Coachella is slated for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. Lineup information for that festival has not been released.

Pre-sale tickets for Coachella sold out soon after going on sale last month. Goldenvoice said fans can still sign up for the waitlist.

Additional tickets typically go up for sale for Coachella Valley residents closer to the festival dates, but additional information about that process were not announced.

Information about Coachella can be accessed at http://www.coachella.com.

More information about Stagecoach can be found at http://www.stagecoachfestival.com.