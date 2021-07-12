Cedric The Entertainer Named Host Of Upcoming Emmys

Actor/comedian Cedric the Entertainer was named Monday host of the 73rd Emmy Awards, which will return to a live event with a “limited” audience at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement released by the Television Academy. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people.

“I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

It will be Cedric the Entertainer’s first time hosting the Emmys. He is currently co-starring in the CBS comedy “The Neighborhood.”

The Emmys will be presented Sept. 19 and be televised on CBS and be streamed live on Paramount+. Emmy nominations will be announced Tuesday morning.

According to the Television Academy, the Emmy ceremony will be held “with a limited audience of nominees and their guests.” Last year’s ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was held in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with winners accepting their awards remotely from locations around he world.