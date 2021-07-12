Paint El Paseo Pink taking place in-person October 9th

Organizers of the well-known “Paint El Paseo” event announced the return of an in-person event for 2021.

The 15th annual event, hosted by Desert Cancer Foundation, will take place October 9 at 8:00 a.m. It also marks the first major event held on El Paseo since the pandemic began.

Registration is currently open. You can register here.

The procession will begin and end at The Gardens on El Paseo, with an approximate two-mile round trip. El Paseo will be closed to vehicles from Portola to Highway 74 to accommodate walkers, beginning at 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The walk is supported by over 1,500 attendees each year, with participants of all ages, and includes furry, four-legged friends.

Kicking off with an inspirational ceremony at 8 a.m., there will be photo opportunities, and welcoming remarks from City of Palm Desert council members. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness, to celebrate and honor cancer survivors, including those currently in the midst of their cancer battle, and to remember those whose journey was cut short by cancer.

“Due to the pandemic restrictions for large event gatherings in 2020, last year’s walk was a virtual one across the Valley, which was well-received and well supported, but we are so excited to be able to all walk together in 2021 for this beloved cancer walk that so many people look forward to every year,” said Desert Cancer Foundation Executive Director, Eevet Edens. “There is so much energy, emotion, and group comradery for this walk each year, and we hope to make this 15th anniversary especially memorable with our return to El Paseo!”

NBC Palm Springs is a proud media sponsor of the event.