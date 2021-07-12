Veteran Prosecutor Selected for Riverside County Judicial Position

A longtime Riverside County prosecutor was appointed by the governor Friday to fill a position on the county bench.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Mark Edward Singerton, 46, of Yorba Linda will fill a judicial vacancy created in 2019, according to the governor’s office. It was unclear to which courthouse Singerton will be assigned.

He has been a manager in the D.A.’s office since 2008, working out of the agency’s headquarters on Orange Street, and has been employed by the county since 2001.

Singerton, who has no party preference listed, will receive annual compensation of $214,601.