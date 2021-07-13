PSPD in need of assistance identifying attack suspects

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men involved in an attack in Palm Springs leaving a man in critical condition.

The incident occurred July 9 around 1:40 a.m. on E. Arenas Road in the city’s downtown area.

Help Identify – PSPD needs the public's assistance in identifying the men pictured here. These men were involved in an attack in the early morning hours of July 9, 2021 that left one man in critical condition. https://t.co/LktMO99q6c pic.twitter.com/rJgahC0qPf — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) July 14, 2021

When officers arrived on scene they discovered the victim and a friend were walking from a local bar on E. Arenas Rd. and engaged in conversation with another male. The victim told the male that he resembled the actor “Eddie Murphy.” It was reported that the male became angry at this comment and a physical confrontation occurred. The male began chasing the victim. While running away, the victim slipped and struck his head on the ground. The subject chasing the victim left the area. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“Because of the physical confrontation and fact that the male was chasing the victim when the victim fell and became injured, officers are investigating this incident as an assault and battery,” reads a statement from PSPD, “We have seen social media rumors indicating this incident was a targeted hate crime. At this time, there is no reported information or evidence to suggest a hate crime occurred.”

The suspect is described as a black male adult, approximately 5-08 wearing a light blue button up shirt, white shorts, and was last seen in a black convertible type vehicle. Investigators are looking through video evidence at this time to see if there are any images that can be released to assist identifying the suspect in this case.

The investigation is still early and ongoing and investigators are asking for anyone who may have additional information to contact Detective Escallada at 760-323-8129 or report any information you have anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

