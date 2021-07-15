COVID Hospitalizations Climb Countywide over Previous Week

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Riverside County increased by almost 30 over the last week, health officials said.

According to numbers released Wednesday by the Riverside University Health System, 94 people are hospitalized countywide with COVID-19 symptoms, up from 68 a week ago. The hospital count includes 14 intensive care unit patients, an increase of two in the last seven days.

On June 30, RUHS switched from daily to once-a-week data updates as part of an overhaul to its coronavirus “dashboard” and to make tallies easier to track.

The agency said 4,647 deaths from virus-related complications have been recorded in the last 16 months. The figure was unchanged from last week’s update.

The aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 302,069, a downward revision from the total reported on July 7, which was 303,062.

“The state is continuing its data reconciliation, and the number changes are a result of that,” RUSH spokesman Jose Arballo told City News Service.

Despite the overall drop, he said 1,337 additional COVID diagnoses were confirmed countywide in the seven-day period.

The number of known active virus cases is 1,501, up 417 based on the revised figures. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 302,069 — according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are 295,921.

The RUHS coronavirus portal can be accessed here.