No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $8 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 8, 15, 28, 38, 39 and the Mega number was 18. The jackpot was $7 million.

The drawing was the first since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.