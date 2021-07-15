Single-Engine Plane Goes Down During Landing at Riverside Airport

A single-engine plane crashed Thursday while landing at Riverside Municipal Airport, but the pilot and passenger did not require hospitalization.

The plane went down about 9:55 a.m. just off the approach end of Runway 27, in an open field to the west of Hillside Avenue and north of the parking lot for Harvest Christian Fellowship, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell said two engine crews and a truck company were sent to the location and found the low-wing plane upside down in the field. There was no post-crash fire, and the two occupants had safely exited the aircraft by the time crews arrived, Coryell said.

All runways remained open after the crash, according to airport authorities.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board personnel were called to the scene to investigate.