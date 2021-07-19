FBI Serves Search Warrant In Palm Springs

FBI agents and police serving a search warrant led to a heavy law enforcement presence in a Palm Springs neighborhood Monday, but details of the investigation were not immediately released.

Palm Springs police were sent to the 1000 block of Deepak Road to serve a search warrant at about 4:40 a.m., according to the city’s online call log website.

Lt. William Hutchinson confirmed city police officers assisted the FBI in a unspecified operation within city limits Monday morning, but deferred to the FBI for additional information.

Rukelt Dalberis, a spokesman for the FBI Los Angeles field office, confirmed agency personnel were in the city Monday morning serving a search warrant, but said the warrant was filed under seal. He said he could not comment on the nature of the investigation.

According to reports from the scene, the large enforcement presence also included Riverside County sheriff’s deputies. The department did not immediately return a request for comment.

There was no word on when the operation would wrap up.