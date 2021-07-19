TOKYO OLYMPICS
Weather
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mike Everett
July 19, 2021 7:29 PM PST
Weather
Video
Mike's Monday Evening Forecast
July 19, 2021
Local
gun
Indian Palms Country Club
Indio
Indio Police Department
Shots Fired
Video
Two Arrested for Shooting Gun in Gated Community
July 19, 2021
Crime
Local
Desert Sun
Hit
Indio
Julio Infante
KESQ
KMIR
NBC
News
Palm Springs
Police
Run
Search
Suspect
Wanted
Indio Police Seek Registered Owner of Truck Involved in Hit-And-Run Crash
July 19, 2021
Crime
Local
Cops
Desert Sun
FBI
KESQ
KMIR
NBC
News
Palm Springs
Search Warrant
Suspected Drug Dealer, Four Others Arrested During FBI Raid in Palm Springs
July 19, 2021
Local
News
College Of The Desert
Desert Sun
Education
KESQ
KMIR
martha garcia
NBC
new president
News
Palm Springs
Video
College of the Desert Selects New President
July 19, 2021
