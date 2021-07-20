Supervisors OK Contract with Firm to Secure Homeless Shelter Sites

The Board of Supervisors signed off Tuesday on a $560,640 contract with a Monterey Park firm to provide security at three motels in Riverside County that are reserved for homeless individuals with COVID-19, or at risk of exposure to it.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized the county Housing Authority to enter into the 12-month agreement with Alltech Industries Inc.

Under the compact, Alltech will provide security personnel at the Travelodge on West Florida Avenue in Hemet, Musicland on South Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs and the Days Inn on Magnolia Avenue in Riverside.

All three motels last year were designated “Project Roomkey” sites, which are intended to provide transitional housing to itinerants who are diagnosed with COVID, who are recovering, or who have a high risk of exposure due to their current living conditions.

The program came into existence in March 2020 as part of a state and federal plan to lessen coronavirus impacts on the homeless.

Alltech Industries was one of eight prospective contractors who submitted bids for the yearlong security contract, which the county has the option of renewing. Alltech was selected based on its costs and standards, according to the Executive Office.

Although the contract stipulates $560,640, up to $750,000 is authorized to be spent if expenditures mount unexpectedly, officials said.

The number of homeless currently placed at the motels was not specified.

According to the terms of the compact, uniformed security personnel will be responsible for providing 24-hour monitoring of each location, seven days a week, and will document any unlawful activity and report it to law enforcement whenever necessary.

All funding for the contract was awarded by the state.