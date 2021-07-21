City of Indio Approves Design for the Redevelopment of Indio Marketplace

The City of Indio Planning Commission has approved the Design Review Application for the redevelopment of Indio Marketplace, formerly the Indio Fashion Mall. Los Angeles-based retail developer, Haagen Company, acquired the Indio Marketplace property in February of 2018. Construction will begin later this year.

“We are very excited about moving forward with the long awaited redesign of the Mall and would like to thank the City Council, Planning Commissioners and City staff for their support and encouragement,” said Alexander Haagen III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to sharing this exciting new project with the citizens of Indio and the greater Coachella Valley.”

The 215,000 square foot enclosed mall is situated on 17 acres located near the southeast corner of Highway 111 and Monroe St., in Indio, CA. Haagen Company plans to redevelop and expand the location into an entertainment and dining destination for both local residents and tourists.

The redevelopment of the mall includes a complete redesign inside and out with new entries and public spaces. The new design includes 40 retail spaces and a food hall with 10-12 restaurants, and an additional retail pad on Highway 111. For more information and to view the proposed design, click here.

Indio Marketplace and its retailers will remain open for business during construction.

The grand re-opening of Indio Marketplace is expected to take place in late 2022.