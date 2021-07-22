Martha’s Village in need of donations

Martha’s Village and Kitchen in Indio is asking for the communities help in refilling their emergency food pantry.

This service provides supplemental food support to over 800 family members each month, and many people who experience food insecurity depend on Martha’s Village for food assistance.

They are looking to our community members and local businesses to help the pantry and feed families in need.

Ways to help can include donating non-perishable food items, hosting a food drive at your company, or gathering with friends and family to donate canned food now.