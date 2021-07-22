SunLine Transit to Host School Supply Donation Drive Thursday

Coachella Valley residents can drop off school supplies for local students in need at a donation event Thursday in Palm Desert.

SunLine Transit Agency is hosting its seventh annual “Pack the Bus” backpack and school supply drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walmart, located at 34-500 Monterey Ave.

“We are calling on the community once again to help provide for these students. With the transition back to in-person learning after 16 months away, they need new supplies now more than ever,” said Lauren Skiver, the agency’s CEO and general manager.

Organizers are asking for new backpacks, safety scissors, No. 2 pencils and notebook paper in particular, though other commonly used supplies will also be accepted.

The event is hosted for the benefit of the Indio-based Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, which will be distributing the donated supplies.