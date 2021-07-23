Bulldog Pup Found in Cannabis Grow House Dies from Apparent Abuse

An investigation was underway Friday into a suspected abuse and neglect case involving an English bulldog puppy that died after being removed from a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Coachella.

The eight-month-old male dog was located by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday at a property in the 83-000 block of Calle Colima, where they executed a search warrant based on evidence of unlicensed indoor grow activity, according to the Department of Animal Services.

Agency spokesman John Welsh said that while seizing pot plants, deputies discovered the canine in a bedroom, covered in what appeared to be mange and unable to walk.

Animal control officers were summoned and took possession of the pup, which was transferred to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment, according to Welsh.

“Veterinary technicians told officers the dog’s health was so poor, it needed 24-hour observation,” he said.

On Thursday morning, “the dog went to sleep and did not wake up,” Welsh said.

Officers have since initiated contact with the dog’s owner, whose identity was not disclosed, and a necropsy on the animal has been requested to determine what disorders were afflicting the dog, according to Welsh.

“Due to the dog’s neglected state, it is likely the department will seek cruelty charges be filed by the District Attorney’s Office,” Welsh said.