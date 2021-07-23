NBCares Silver Linings DSUSD Pre-K Enrollment

Desert Sands Unified School District is now enrolling children into their TK/Pre-K program.

The award-winning head start program is now believed to be important for our littlest residents as they begin their academic careers.

Statistics show children who get a jumpstart on learning get ahead in experiencing to read and write and socialize.

Dr. Jay Rallion sits with Sandie Newton to share how head start can be a silver lining on the journey to learning.

Questions should be emailed to selene.deruiz@desertsands.us regarding Head Start or angelica.sandoval@desertsands.us regarding CA State Preschool Program.

For more information visit dsusd.us/news/whats_new/preschool_registration.