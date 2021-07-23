Unity Ride 4 Homeless 40 Days and Nights Tour

For 40 days and 40 nights Team Mom Charities will embark on a unity ride 4 homeless.

Margaret Webb, founder and president of Team Mom Charities, is taking a cross country tour to bring awareness to the growing challenges homelessness has on the community.

The trip starts July 22 on I-40 in Flagstaff, Arizona then continues into 10 states from cost to cost.

There, Webb will partake in several activities with local organizations to engage with the homeless community. These activities include “cooking with love,” distributing hygiene kits, covid19 test kit distribution and assisting with a variety of services.

For more information and to follow Team Mom Charities journey visit www.unityride4homeless.com.