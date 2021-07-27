18-Year-Old Killed, 19-Year-Old Wounded in Shooting at Corona Movie Theater

An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man wounded when gunfire erupted inside a Corona movie theater, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings & RPX movie theater at 2650 Tuscany St., according to the Corona Police Department.

Arriving officers found the pair of Corona residents suffering from gunshot wounds in one of theaters.

Rylee Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene. Anthony Barajas was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as life- threatening, and he was placed on life support.

Investigators determined that Goodrich and Barajas went to the theater together and were watching the 9:35 p.m. showing of “The Forever Purge” at the time of the shooting, though no possible motive was provided.

Detectives retrieved “items of evidentiary” from the scene, though no firearm was recovered. No suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916.