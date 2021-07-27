Palm Springs Police Investigate Two Overnight Shootings

Two shootings were reported overnight in Palm Springs, including one that left a man wounded, police said Tuesday.

Officers sent to the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park at 1500 E. San Rafael Drive at 11:56 p.m. Monday located two homes struck by gunfire, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

About an hour later at 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers were sent about 1 1/2 miles away to the 400 block of Bon Air Avenue in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood on another shooting report. Police found a man, who was not identified, wounded in a vehicle. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police served a search warrant at a house on Bon Air Avenue, where unspecified evidence was collected.

No arrests have been made, and it was unclear whether the two shootings were related, police said.

Police Chief Bryan Reyes said late last year that an uptick in crime in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood and the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park had been tied to a war between two rival gangs. It was unclear if the shootings reported in the months since have had a similar motive.

More than 100 law enforcement officers served search warrants in those neighborhoods last Aug. 6, the culmination of a nearly year-long investigation into two dozen confirmed shootings in and around those neighborhoods dating to October 2019.

Witnesses were urged to call the police department at 760-327-1441. Anonymous tipsters can report information to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.