Riverside County Reports Nearly 50% Increase in COVID ICU Patients

Riverside County is reporting a nearly 50% increase in intensive care unit patients infected with COVID-19 since late last week, but no new deaths were being reported.

There were 47 ICU patients countywide as of Monday, up from the 32 reported by the county on Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System. There were 190 total COVID-19 patients, an increase of 24 from Friday — a nearly 15% increase.

The 190 patient count was the highest number in the county since mid- March, though it remains well below the peak of more than 1,600 patients who were hospitalized during the winter surge of infections.

Riverside County on Monday reported 394 new COVID infections since Friday, bringing the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 305,589. A total of 4,658 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

The number of known active virus cases in the county stood at 2,902. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total, according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide number 298,029.

Citing a recent uptick in coronavirus infections due largely to the Delta variant, the county resumed daily COVID updates last week after switching to weekly data updates last month. Figures will continue to be published Monday through Friday.

Health officials say the Delta variant of COVID is highly contagious, spreading more easily from person to person. State health officials reiterated Monday that the variant is preying on the unvaccinated population, which currently has an infection rate nearly seven times higher than that of vaccinated residents.

The statewide average daily rate of new COVID infections was 9.6 per 100,000 residents as of Monday. The Riverside County rate is 10.4 per 100,000, according to RUHS.

The average rate of people testing positive for the virus in Riverside County is 6.4%, above the state rate of 5.3%.

According to county data, 56.6% of county residents 12 and older have received at least one COVID vaccine shot and 49.1% are fully vaccinated.

The RUHS coronavirus portal can be accessed here.