California now recommending masking indoors statewide

Citing serious concerns over rapidly increasing COVID-19 number, the California Department of Public Health this afternoon recommended universal masking indoors.

“The Delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state. We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer.

The recommendation comes one day after similar recommendations from federal health officials with the Centers for Disease Control that people mask up in regions where there is high spread or substantial spread of COVID-19. Riverside County falls within the “substantial” spread category.

The order from the state applies to all residents whether or not they are vaccinated.