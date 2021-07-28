Man Arrested in Coachella Late Night Slaying, Victim Identified

Sheriff’s Deputies have identified the man arrested on suspicion of killing a person in Coachella Tuesday night.

Police say, 53 year-old Gabriel Ramirez, of Coachella, was detained near the scene and was carrying a machete.

Deputies responded at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Fifth Street and Vine Avenue to an assault with a deadly weapon call, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Lionel Murphy said deputies found a man suffering from life- threatening injuries, who later died.

He has been through identified as 46 year old Jimmy Meza of Coachella.

The motive for the killing was unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Rodriguez at the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or Investigator Mendoza with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.