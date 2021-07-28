New Kia Dealership to Bring 100 Jobs to Indio

The most populated city in the Coachella Valley is gaining a new business and jobs opportunities.

The City of Indio celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Fiesta Kia dealership Wednesday. The dealership is expected to bring 125 new fulltime jobs and a projected revenue of $60 million.

The ceremony took place at Varner Road and Fifties Way just north of I-10 at the I-10 Automall.

Owner Paul Thiel, members of Bogart Construction and city officials including Mayor Elaine Holmes, Councilmember Glenn Miller, City Manager Bryan Montgomery were all in attendance.

The new 25,000 square foot Fiesta Kia dealership with service station is expected to open in the summer of 2022.