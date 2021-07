TrishTacSew: A Desert Sewing School Inspires a New Generation

It’s not a dying art after all! Tricia Schroeter found her passion through teaching her students (young and old!) how to sew!

She stops by the Morning Show on NBC Palm Springs to talk about her classes, including fun adult sip-and-sew events coming up.

Learn more about Tricia’s TrishTacSew Palm Desert Sewing School HERE.