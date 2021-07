What’s at Stake for Simone: Three-time Gold Medalist, Carrie Bates, Discusses

Three-time Olympic gold medal swimmer, Carrie Bates, joins The Morning Show. She’s now an advocate for athlete’s mental health, especially for elite athletes with her work as an outreach manager for Hazelden Betty Ford.

We discuss the pressure these athletes face on the world stage and what’s at stake for Simone Biles.