Fire Tears Through Anza Mobile Home, Triggers Small Brush Fire

Two men were displaced Thursday in a fire that tore through a double-wide mobile home and ignited a small patch of vegetation in Anza.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:06 a.m. in the 38000 block of Western Hills Road, north of Highway 371, and extinguished about two hours later, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Five engine crews responded and encountered the mobile fully ablaze. Several more engines and Cal Fire aircraft were summoned to assist crews on the ground as flames spread to surrounding brush.

Firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread within the hour, containing the brush fire to a 10-square-foot patch of vegetation, and fire officials canceled the call for additional resources, authorities said.

American Red Cross personnel were requested to assist the two residents displaced due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.