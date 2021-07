‘It’s a Marathon, Not a Sprint’: Discussing the Changing Desert Real Estate Market with Bahareh Kamoei

The housing market was red hot in the Coachella Valley during the pandemic, hitting record highs in 2020. But if you’re looking to buy or sell in the desert in 2021, what type of market are you facing? Should you wait it out, or ride the wave?

The Morning Show sits down with real estate broker Bahareh Kamoei with BBS Brokers to discuss current trends and what to do now if you want to sell. She also answers the question: Can new homebuyers even compete?