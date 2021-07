NBCares Silver Linings Paint El Paseo Pink 2021 Registration Opens

The 15th annual Paint El Paseo Pink will host an in-person event in Palm Desert this Fall.

The Saturday, October 9 Desert Cancer Foundation fundraiser has allowed for millions of dollars of care for more than 8,000 Coachella Valley cancer patients.

Registration is open to teams and individuals at PaintElPaseoPink.org.