LifeStream Hosts Ninth Annual Blood Drive Challenge in Indio

The Coachella Valley is supporting a good cause with a little competition.

LifeStream Blood Bank is hosting its 9th annual Nine Cities Challenge, motivating people to support the health and well-being of local hospital patients by donating blood.

“Donating blood literally helps save lives,” Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes said.

The city of Indio, the previous winner of the Nine Cities Challenge, held its blood drive Thursday, July 29. Indio residents came back to reclaim that title, donating blood and even signing up to be organ donors.

For some, they were sewing their share of good deeds. For others, it was more personal.

Richard Casper lost his son, Josh Pearlman, 10 years ago. Pearlman was an organ donor and through his death, he helped others live.

“He was able to help 12 people through organ and tissue donation,” Casper said. “It truly does save lives.”

Regardless of which valley community wins the coveted nine cities championship title, the real winners are the local hospital patients.

The Nine Cities Blood Drive Challenge ends August 31, but the opportunity to donate blood is available year round.

For more information on how to get in on the challenge, visit lstream.org/9cities/.