Federal Eviction Moratorium Expiring Causing Confusion

The federal eviction moratorium expired on Saturday putting in jeopardy millions of Americans who are behind on their rent. This has worried many who believe this also applies to California. But Governor Gavin Newsom extended the moratorium through September and also landlords can apply to recoup back rent. Congress allocated $45 billion, only $3 billion of that has been handed out. Heather Vaikona, the CEO of Lift to Rise, the non profit that has partnered with Riverside County says the problem is many counties lack the infrastructure to disperse the federal aid. Vaikona says Riverside County acted quickly partnering with non profits already in the community like Lift to Rise and United Way to get the money to those who need it. To date the county has helped over 11,000 families, 5,000 of them in the Coachella Valley. And they’re not done, Vaikona says there is still more money and it’s not too late for families to apply. They just have to be patient with the process but most receive money within a month of applying for rental assistance. They also help pay utilities.

To apply for rental assistance click here: UNITED LIFT

Click here for events to apply for aid: POP UP HELP

To apply in person:

Every Tuesday | 9 AM – 4:30 PM

Galilee Center

66101 Hammond Road

Mecca, CA 92254

Call (760) 396-9100 to schedule an appointment.

Monday through Friday | 9 AM – 4 PM

DAP Health

1695 N. Sunrise Road

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Call (760) 656-8438 to schedule an appointment.